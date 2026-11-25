HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a 64-year-old man for the strangulation death of a neighbor’s dog.

Victor Tisdell, 64, was arrested on Nov. 24 on one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Watch video of arrest:

Florida man accused of strangling neighbor's dog to death with leash: HCSO

HCSO said on Nov. 3, two dogs belonging to Tisdell’s neighbor began fighting over a toy in a fenced yard on Allamanda Avenue in Progress Village.

Tisdell walked over to separate the dogs, but they had already been separated, he told detectives.

HCSO said Tisdell was standing outside the fence and began pulling the leash around the neck of the dog named Buddy. Tisdell was pulling hard enough on the leash and the chain-link fence to prevent the dog from breathing.

HCSO said Buddy squealed and thrashed to get away from the tension Tisdell was applying on the leash, but became unresponsive and died.

HCSO

A necropsy conducted at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center confirmed strangulation as the cause of death.

Tisdell was arrested, and the dog inside his home was taken into possession by Hillsborough County Animal Control.

HCSO