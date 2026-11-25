TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of Floridians are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving, and while gas prices have eased in recent weeks. Drivers could still face some of the highest holiday fuel costs in several years.

According to AAA, approximately 4.23 million Floridians are expected to travel by car during the Thanksgiving travel period.

Despite the large number of travelers, AAA expects slightly fewer people to drive this year. Officials say that higher gas prices could be one factor influencing travel plans.

AAA says travelers are still expected to pay some of the highest Thanksgiving gas prices in several years. Last Thanksgiving, Florida’s average gas price was $3.05 per gallon.

Mark Jenkins with AAA said, “Gas prices have moved significantly lower in recent weeks, but still travelers are expected to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices in several years.”

AAA said drivers should plan ahead before heading out for the holiday, including making sure your tires are full, battery is in good shape, and fluid levels are where they need to be.

The Florida Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to check FL511.com to see real time traffic information.