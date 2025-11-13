Grocery Giveaway happening in Hillsborough County to help families put food on the table

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Health Services and Feeding Tampa Bay are teaming up for a grocery giveaway this Thursday and Friday.

County officials told me they are seeing more people in need this year than in the past. That is why they are stepping in to fill the gaps, as many people are struggling to put food on the table.

The county said that is stemming from the fact that many of those in need did not receive SNAP benefits at the start of November.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke to people waiting in line for the groceries. They did not want to speak on camera, but they told us that they have been hopping from church to church to eat throughout this month. That is because they can not afford groceries without their SNAP benefits.

The grocery bags being handed out typically include fresh fruit, vegetables, and protein. There are no income restrictions to receive the food.

Residents can pick up the food on November 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd Street, in Tampa.

On Friday, November 14, you can pick up food from the Plant City Community Resource Center at 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City.

If you need more information on the grocery giveaways, you can call Hillsborough County Health Care Services at (813) 272-5040 and hit option 7.



