Hillsborough County celebrates Senior Center Month with competitive spirit

TAMPA, Fla — September is National Senior Center Month and Hillsborough County is celebrating with a little friendly competition.

Thirty of the fiercest Rummikub competitors you’re going to find in Hillsborough County, representing nine different senior centers, were strategizing to be the champion this month.

Rummikub is the fastest-growing game among seniors in Hillsborough County and highlights the Department of Aging Services' celebration of National Senior Center Month.

WFTS

“So the department really puts out all the stops and bells and whistles, we do a whole tournament month of different games and activities, we have Rummikub, we have Chess we have billiards, we have Dominos,” said Lori Radice, General Manager with the Department of Aging Services.

The tournament features the best players from senior centers across the county. It’s a great way to meet new people and rejuvenate social skills

“It’s fantastic because I’ve never been in a tournament before and I just learned the game and it is fun as heck,” said senior Yvonne Heath, who said some of her fellow competitors will probably become friends for life. “Then we‘ll know to go visit another senior center if we can’t make the one in our town.”

The county also says sitting down to play a game in a competitive atmosphere does wonders for keeping cognitive skills sharp.

WFTS

“Just the fact that it makes you think and you got to be fast because your opponents are all over it,” said senior Alma Jordan.

No matter who walks away with the trophy, most of these seniors say they already feel like a champion.

“We are winning already because we are participating,” said senior Noemi Calbon. “The longer you participate you are a winner already.”

If Rummikub isn’t your game, that’s alright, senior centers are always thinking outside the box when it comes to fun and unique events.

“There are so many people that are just looking for something to do and they don’t know so we need to keep the word out there that this is here,” said Jordan.

The Department of Aging Services says they are proud to be a voice in the community for all those seniors out there, that it’s never too late to pick up a new game.

“Most definitely, it doesn’t matter what age you are or where you live,” said Radice. “I just love the vibe that these seniors bring into the room, they lift our spirits every day.”



