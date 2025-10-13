Historic Cuban Club preserves Tampa's Hispanic culture

TAMPA, Fla. — The Cuban Club in Ybor City stands as more than just a yellow brick building; some call it a "cathedral" of Cuban culture and a gateway to Tampa's Hispanic heritage, which has served the community for over a century.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the historic institution continues to put community voices and culture center stage, preserving traditions that date back to Cuba's fight for independence.

Patrick Manteiga, vice president of the Cuban Club and publisher of La Gaceta, carries on his family's legacy at the landmark. His grandfather pushed for the José Martí statue that stands out front, honoring the Cuban independence leader who once called members the "Circle of Cubans," inspiring the name Circulo Cubano.

"Here we built cathedrals. You know, the Cuban Club is a cathedral. You don't find these anywhere else in America," Manteiga said.

The social Club served as a comprehensive support system for Cuban immigrants in the early 1900s, offering a range of services, from entertainment to healthcare.

"The social clubs allowed you to pay a small amount of money, and we would take care of your life. We would provide you with Sunday matinee dances. We would provide you a place to go after work, to drink beer, and to play dominoes," Manteiga said.

"These social organizations were built because Ybor and West Tampa were a little enclave in the deep south. So we actually took care of ourselves. We had our own banks. We had our own employment through the cigar industry, we had our own restaurants, we had our own everything. Because outside of these areas, it was hostile territory," Manteiga said.

The building's ballroom, with its original 1917 archway, has witnessed countless weddings, birthdays, and celebrations throughout the decades.

Max Herman, owner of Tampa Bay Tours and historian, says the Cuban Club is one of the most emotional stops on his Ybor City walking tours.

"And then when I get into the Cuban Club, I see their eyes well up with tears. They walk through this place, going like, I've seen pictures of it, and I can't believe I'm actually in here. I've had to pause tours before because I'm like, All right, sorry, folks, this group of people wants to take 1000 photos," Herman said.

The Club's auditorium, with its sky-painted ceiling, was designed as a "piece of heaven" where community members could enjoy entertainment. Theater played a significant role in Cuban culture, Herman explains.

"If you know the Cubans very well, you know that entertainment is major. Some of the best entertainers in the world came from Cuba," Herman said.

The building is also considered one of the most haunted in the country.

The building, now run by a foundation, serves as an event center for weddings, business expos, and cultural and musical events while continuing to honor Hispanic heritage.

Manteiga hopes the historic landmark sparks curiosity about Tampa's Cuban heritage.

"I want them to think when they drive by the building and when they do it in our historic district, to think that this obviously must be someplace special. I hope it makes them curious. I hope it encourages them to go online and look; you know, we're in a contributing structure within a National Historic Landmark District. That's a special thing," Manteiga said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Michael



A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida’s growth impacts our state’s wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.

Contact Michael Paluska First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. A lot goes into the price of paradise and Michael Paluska focuses on every aspect. From the job market and housing to how Florida’s growth impacts our state’s wildlife. Send Michael tips to keep these important conversations going.