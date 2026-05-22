Judge sentences Alicia Andrews to 15 years in Florida State Prison in Julio Foolio case

TAMPA, Fla. — Alicia Andrews was sentenced to 15 years in Florida State Prison on Friday after a judge denied motions from her attorneys for acquittal and a new trial.

On June 23, 2024, the Tampa Police Department said officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of Home2 Suites.

Notable Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Andrew Jones II, died in the shooting. Foolio was in Tampa that weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Five suspects, Alicia Andrews, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy, were arrested and charged in Jones' death. Police said they traveled in two vehicles from Jacksonville to Tampa to commit murder.

Alicia Andrews was found guilty on count one of manslaughter and not guilty on count two of conspiracy to commit murder in October 2025.

Andrews’ attorneys filed motions after her conviction, asking the judge to throw out the verdict or grant a retrial.

Tampa Bay 28 was in the courthouse when a judge sentenced Andrews to 15 years in prison after denying the motions on May 22.

The other four suspects were each found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole on May 15.