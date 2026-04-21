Karol G will bring her 'Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour' to Tampa in 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning artist Karol G will make a stop in Tampa in 2026.

Live Nation announced the “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” is booked at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 9, a week after she stops in Miami.

Karol G headlined Coachella, becoming the first Latina artist to do so.

The tour will span 39 stadiums across North America, South America and Europe.

Presale for the Tampa concert ends April 24.

More information available here