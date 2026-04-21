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Karol G will bring her 'Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour' to Tampa in 2026

Karol G Coachella
Karol G/Live Nation
Karol G Coachella
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning artist Karol G will make a stop in Tampa in 2026.

Live Nation announced the “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” is booked at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 9, a week after she stops in Miami.

Karol G headlined Coachella, becoming the first Latina artist to do so.

The tour will span 39 stadiums across North America, South America and Europe.

Presale for the Tampa concert ends April 24.

More information available here

Tampa Bay nursing homes cited for critical violations and placed on federal list of worst facilities

Aventura at the Bay and Groves Center are among 88 nursing homes in the U.S. designated as special focus facilities due to serious, recurring deficiencies.

Nursing homes cited for critical violations, placed on list of worst facilities

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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