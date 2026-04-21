State Attorney’s Office seeks death penalty for Florida woman accused of killing ex-lovers

TAMPA, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against a Florida woman accused of killing her former lovers.

Susan Avalon is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her 55-year-old ex-boyfriend in Tampa and she is accused of killing her ex-husband in Manatee County on the same day. These cases will be prosecuted separately in their respective jurisdictions.

Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone spoke with the daughter of David Scott, the man slain in Manatee County.

Officials said after learning about the death of Avalon’s ex-husband in Manatee County on Dec. 1 of last year, authorities in Manatee asked Tampa police to conduct a welfare check at the home of Timothy Fletcher, the ex-boyfriend who lived at a home in the 1200 block of Frierson Avenue.

Police found the back door glass shattered, with Fletcher dead inside the home from a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Based off information provided by witnesses, who reported seeing Avalon and her vehicle in a driveway near the home around the time of the shooting, as well as investigators finding "several pieces of evidence they say connect her to the murder," prosecutors in this case are seeking the death penalty.

"While our case focuses on one victim here in Hillsborough County, we know this tragedy did not end with one life. Two families are grieving, and we are committed to seeking justice while standing with everyone impacted by this senseless violence," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Prosecutors said the statutory aggravating factors to warrant the death penalty in this case include the following:



This crime was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner.

It was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.

It occurred during the commission of a burglary.

The defendant was involved in a contemporaneous violent felony.

Chief of Major Crimes John Terry is leading the prosecution of the Hillsborough County case against Avalon.

Officials said Avalon is schedule for a court appearance on July 19.