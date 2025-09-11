Lutz gym gives back to veterans through six-month health and nutrition pilot program

LUTZ, Fla. — Sept. 11 isn’t only a time to remember, but a time to acknowledge all the men and women in the armed forces who have sacrificed for our country. For the next six months a EoS Fitness in Lutz is donating its time and expertise to say thanks to those who served.

It’s a pilot program called Mission: VetFit. The goal is to help military veterans stay strong both physically and mentally.

“Ever since I was a little girl I wanted to join the army,” said Holley Harris. “I used to watch this show called 'Tour of Duty,' with my dad about Vietnam and I was just sold.”

Harris spent six years of active duty, including two tours in Iraq. Now a reservist and a new mom she says Mission: VetFit was exactly what she needed.

“This was the program, the motivation I thought would kick me into gear, I like how its coupled with fitness, mental health and the wellness aspect, the nutritional aspect as well,” said Harris.

Trainer Kelly Erickson knows all too well the challenges vets face. She has a husband and father who served.

“To give this back to people who have given to our country, who have served all of us so we can live these amazing lives we live in this nation, it’s a blessing,” said Erickson.



WFTS

Mission Vet: Fit is a collaboration between EoS Fitness and the Robert Ervine Foundation. For the next six months, 10 Tampa Bay veterans will be teamed up with personal trainers once a week, focusing on every aspect of healthy living.

“When you are dialing in your nutrition and your fitness, and you are clicking on all cylinders there, it has a way of permeating every part of your life,” said Erickson. “You’re a better mom, you’re a better dad, a better spouse, a better employee.”

“I only see my reserve unit right now once a year so it’s hard to maintain that system throughout the year and making sure you are staying on track,” said Harris.

These personal trainers hope to be a voice in the veteran community. There are so many different ways to say, “thank you for your service.”

“Most of the veterans that are in the program are still giving back to the community, some of them serve in the reserves like Holley does, and others are doing things in the community as volunteers, so these are some incredible humans in this program,” said Erickson.

“It’s really cool that they offered to do this, I really appreciate this, and I know the other veterans do as well,” said Harris.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.