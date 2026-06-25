Man accused of possession of AI-generated child pornography: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has arrested a man on over 100 felony charges, accused of possession of AI-generated child pornography.

TPD said it received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on May 29 regarding apparent images of child pornography uploaded on an online cloud storage.

Detectives believe the images to be AI-generated.

TPD said Brian Schaaf, 30, was initially arrested and charged with two felony counts of creating child pornography related to the tip. When a search warrant was executed, more images were located, and he was charged with 100 felony charges of solicitation or possession of child pornography and six counts of generating altered sexual depictions without consent.