- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace on April 28.
- Greg said the students had amazing energy and all had creative outfits for "Crazy Day" at school.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace
- Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast the next day
Neighbors and wildlife experts react after a wandering alligator surprises this Wesley Chapel community
A Wesley Chapel resident says gators come with the territory after one was caught on camera in a driveway. A ZooTampa expert explains the sighting is likely due to alligator mating season.
Neighbors and wildlife experts react after a wandering alligator surprises this Wesley Chapel community