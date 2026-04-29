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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace on April 28.
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace
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  • Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace on April 28.
  • Greg said the students had amazing energy and all had creative outfits for "Crazy Day" at school.
    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace
    Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace
  • Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast the next day

Neighbors and wildlife experts react after a wandering alligator surprises this Wesley Chapel community

A Wesley Chapel resident says gators come with the territory after one was caught on camera in a driveway. A ZooTampa expert explains the sighting is likely due to alligator mating season.

Neighbors and wildlife experts react after a wandering alligator surprises this Wesley Chapel community

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