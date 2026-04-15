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More charges for man arrested after fatal motorcycle crash in Keysville: HCSO

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KEYSVILLE, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it has filed additional charges, including vehicular homicide, against a man arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Keysville.

Edwin Rapalo-Lorenzo, 27, was originally charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, and having no valid driver’s license.

HCSO said, through investigation and additional evidence, two additional charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving have been added.

On April 11, investigators said Rapalo-Lorenzo was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Old Hopewell Road near Henry George Road when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck the motorcycle.

Deputies found two people ejected from a motorcycle, with 37-year-old Giovany Negron Talavera pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, HCSO said.

HCSO said Rapalo-Lorenzo fled on foot but was later found by aviation and K9 units.

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