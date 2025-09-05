Murder trial set to begin Sept. 9 of 4-year-old Suni Bell: County Court

TAMPA, Fla. — A jury has been seated, and a trial is expected to begin on Tuesday for the murder trial of a four-year-old girl, according to a Hillsborough County official.

On August 22, 2021, the Suni Bell was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with two adults when a second car drove up and someone began shooting.

On Sept. 30, 2021 officials indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, 30, Quandarious Hammond, 28, Jaylin Bedward, 22, James Denson, 24, and Andrew Thompson, 22.

All five individuals were indicted for first-degree murder.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.