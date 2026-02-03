Person found in truck pulled from pond near Coronet Road in Plant City: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said an investigation is underway after a vehicle was pulled from a pond with a person inside.
HCSO said a truck was pulled from a pond near Coronet Road and Howell Road.
A person was found dead inside the vehicle, and the truck matched a description of a person missing in the area, according to HCSO.
Authorities have not positively identified the person as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.