Person found in truck pulled from pond near Coronet Road in Plant City: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said an investigation is underway after a vehicle was pulled from a pond with a person inside.

HCSO said a truck was pulled from a pond near Coronet Road and Howell Road.

A person was found dead inside the vehicle, and the truck matched a description of a person missing in the area, according to HCSO.

Authorities have not positively identified the person as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

