RV and brush fire contained in Valrico amid high wildfire risk: HCFR

VALRICO, Fla. — Fire crews contained an RV and brush fire Tuesday afternoon in Valrico as multiple outdoor fires burned across the county.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said the blaze on Skywood Drive was one of six outdoor fires burning at the same time and among 12 reported that day. Crews arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames with surrounding brush on fire.

Firefighters brought the situation under control in 25 minutes, preventing the fire from spreading further. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The county and surrounding areas remain under a burn ban and red flag warning with elevated wildfire danger due to current weather conditions.