Sentencing phase for 5 defendants found guilty in the shooting of 4-year-old Suni Bell expected to start today

TAMPA, Fla. — The five men convicted in the 2021 shooting death of 4-year-old Suni Bell are expected to be sentenced today in Hillsborough County Court.

The sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 55, where Quandarious Hammond, Zvante Sampson, Jaylin Bedward, Andrew Thompson, and James Denson will appear before a judge. Last month, a jury found all five guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting at or within a vehicle.

Prosecutors said the men targeted the silver Infiniti carrying Suni, her mother, and uncle along Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, pursuing the family in multiple cars before opening fire. One of the bullets struck and killed Suni, while the adults escaped uninjured.

The State Attorney’s Office said they have worked closely with Suni’s family throughout the case, highlighting her bright personality, love of singing and dancing in church, and devotion to her family.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.