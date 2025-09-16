Day 6: Jury deliberating in trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. — As of Tuesday morning, the jury is now deliberating outside the Hillsborough County courtroom in the trial of the killing of 4-year-old Suni Bell.
Zvante Sampson is on trial alongside Quandarious Hammond, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson, and Andrew Thompson. All five men are accused of shooting into a car in August 2021, killing Bell, who was riding in the backseat.
On Monday, none of the defense attorneys in the trial brought forth witnesses on their clients' behalf. However, one of the defendants expressed possible regret during the closing arguments.
Throughout the day, prosecutors Anna Ismer and John Terry urged jurors to focus on the devastating outcome of the gunfire, telling them the men acted with disregard for life.
Defense attorneys countered that the state had failed to connect any of their clients directly to the fatal shot.
During the closing arguments, Sampson suddenly interrupted the prosecution, standing and shouting in front of the jurors and the victim’s family.
“Somebody shot me and I shot back,” Sampson yelled. “I feel sorry for the little girl, but somebody shot me and I shot back.”
All four attorneys asked for a mistrial, but Judge Robin Fuson denied those requests. He ordered the jurors not to treat the outburst as evidence.
Tampa Bay 28's recent coverage of the trial:
- Day 5: closing arguments in the trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- On August 22, 2021, four-year-old Suni Bell was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with two adults—her mom and uncle—when a second car drove up and someone began shooting.
- On Sept. 30, 2021, officials indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, Quandarious Hammond, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson, and Andrew Thompson.
- Day 4: State prosecutors rest in the trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- On Friday, the prosecution concluded its presentation of the case against the five suspects.
- Day 3: Lead detective testified at trial in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- On Thursday, they focused heavily on testimony from the lead detective in the investigation.
- Day 2: Trial in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell continues
- On Wednesday, the trial focused heavily on the initial response from law enforcement after the shooting.
- Day 1: Trial starts in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- Suni's mother, Mary Harrison, gave an emotional testimony in court on Tuesday.
- MORE: Family holds vigil for 4-year-old shot, killed in Tampa while riding in a car
