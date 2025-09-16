Day 6: Jury deliberating in trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. — As of Tuesday morning, the jury is now deliberating outside the Hillsborough County courtroom in the trial of the killing of 4-year-old Suni Bell.

Zvante Sampson is on trial alongside Quandarious Hammond, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson, and Andrew Thompson. All five men are accused of shooting into a car in August 2021, killing Bell, who was riding in the backseat.

On Monday, none of the defense attorneys in the trial brought forth witnesses on their clients' behalf. However, one of the defendants expressed possible regret during the closing arguments.

Throughout the day, prosecutors Anna Ismer and John Terry urged jurors to focus on the devastating outcome of the gunfire, telling them the men acted with disregard for life.

Defense attorneys countered that the state had failed to connect any of their clients directly to the fatal shot.

During the closing arguments, Sampson suddenly interrupted the prosecution, standing and shouting in front of the jurors and the victim’s family.

“Somebody shot me and I shot back,” Sampson yelled. “I feel sorry for the little girl, but somebody shot me and I shot back.”

All four attorneys asked for a mistrial, but Judge Robin Fuson denied those requests. He ordered the jurors not to treat the outburst as evidence.

