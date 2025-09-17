Day 7: Jury asks questions while deliberating in trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. — The jury is in its second day of deliberation in the trial of the killing of 4-year-old Suni Bell.
On Wednesday, the jury asked the following questions and were given these answers.
Question 1: On each count, does it have to be unanimous on the degree of guilty? Example, if 11 people say first degree murder and one person says second degree murder, does that mean they get charged with second degree murder?
Answer 1: I can not provide a response to your hypothetical directly. You must return a unanimous verdict as to the highest offense on which you all agree.
Question 2: If half the people are saying guilty on one count, but the other half are saying not guilty, does that make that a mistrial or not guilty on that count?
Answer 2: You must reach a unanimous verdict as to each count as it relates to each specific defendant. If you are not able to come to a unanimous decision as to any one count, there would be a mistrial as to only that count. And if you are unable to reach a decision as to one count, there would be a mistrial as to only that specific count, it will not affect the unanimous decisions as to the other counts. You must consider all counts individually as they relate to the defendant.
Question 3: If we even have one juror disagree on a guilty or not guilty charge. Does this cause a mistrial for the entire case, or specific charge in which we disagree?
Answer 3: "You must reach a unanimous verdict as to each count as it relates to each specific defendant. If you are not able to come to a unanimous decision as to any one count, there would be a mistrial as to only that count. And if you are unable to reach a decision as to one count, there would be a mistrial as to only that specific count, it will not affect the unanimous decisions as to the other counts. You must consider all counts individually as they relate to the defendant."
Zvante Sampson is on trial alongside Quandarious Hammond, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson, and Andrew Thompson. All five men are accused of shooting into a car in August 2021, killing Bell, who was riding in the backseat.
Tampa Bay 28's recent coverage of the trial:
- Day 6: Jury deliberating in trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- Day 5: closing arguments in the trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- On August 22, 2021, four-year-old Suni Bell was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with two adults—her mom and uncle—when a second car drove up and someone began shooting.
- On Sept. 30, 2021, officials indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, Quandarious Hammond, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson, and Andrew Thompson.
- Day 4: State prosecutors rest in the trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- On Friday, the prosecution concluded its presentation of the case against the five suspects.
- Day 3: Lead detective testified at trial in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- On Thursday, they focused heavily on testimony from the lead detective in the investigation.
- Day 2: Trial in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell continues
- On Wednesday, the trial focused heavily on the initial response from law enforcement after the shooting.
- Day 1: Trial starts in the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell
- Suni's mother, Mary Harrison, gave an emotional testimony in court on Tuesday.
- MORE: Family holds vigil for 4-year-old shot, killed in Tampa while riding in a car
Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property
The Harvest Sarasota Church painted a pride-themed crosswalk after FDOT removed over 50 murals across the state. The goal, Robyn Minor says, was to do something peaceful but bring the community together.