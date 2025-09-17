Day 7: Jury asks questions while deliberating in trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. — The jury is in its second day of deliberation in the trial of the killing of 4-year-old Suni Bell.

On Wednesday, the jury asked the following questions and were given these answers.

Question 1: On each count, does it have to be unanimous on the degree of guilty? Example, if 11 people say first degree murder and one person says second degree murder, does that mean they get charged with second degree murder?

Answer 1: I can not provide a response to your hypothetical directly. You must return a unanimous verdict as to the highest offense on which you all agree.

Question 2: If half the people are saying guilty on one count, but the other half are saying not guilty, does that make that a mistrial or not guilty on that count?

Answer 2: You must reach a unanimous verdict as to each count as it relates to each specific defendant. If you are not able to come to a unanimous decision as to any one count, there would be a mistrial as to only that count. And if you are unable to reach a decision as to one count, there would be a mistrial as to only that specific count, it will not affect the unanimous decisions as to the other counts. You must consider all counts individually as they relate to the defendant.

Question 3: If we even have one juror disagree on a guilty or not guilty charge. Does this cause a mistrial for the entire case, or specific charge in which we disagree?

Answer 3: "You must reach a unanimous verdict as to each count as it relates to each specific defendant. If you are not able to come to a unanimous decision as to any one count, there would be a mistrial as to only that count. And if you are unable to reach a decision as to one count, there would be a mistrial as to only that specific count, it will not affect the unanimous decisions as to the other counts. You must consider all counts individually as they relate to the defendant."

Zvante Sampson is on trial alongside Quandarious Hammond, Jaylin Bedward, James Denson, and Andrew Thompson. All five men are accused of shooting into a car in August 2021, killing Bell, who was riding in the backseat.

