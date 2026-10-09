South Tampa church installs new steeple nearly two years after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly two years after Hurricane Milton, a south Tampa church has finally completed repairs on its steeple.

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key nearly two years ago. On Oct. 9, 2024, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene, Milton's strong winds caused extensive damage and destroyed businesses and homes.

Milton also ripped the old steeple off of the Palma Ceia Methodist Church bell tower. The steeple landed on the church's lawn.

"Our steeple should have, by any estimation, landed right where we’re sitting in the middle of our sanctuary. I mean, would’ve put us out of commission," said Associate Pastor Rev. Justin Morrisroe.

Morrisroe said the church installed a new steeple in late September.

Palma Ceia Methodist Church Hurricane Milton destroyed the church's steeple. Winds knocked it from the bell tower onto the the church's lawn.

The church’s original cupola and steeple were constructed in 1953 and stood above the church for 71 years.

After extensive planning and restoration work, the new steeple has taken its place above the church once again.

“It’s amazing that the steeple landed on the lawn the way it did and didn’t crash through the sanctuary roof,” said Senior Pastor Bruce Toms.

The original steeple featured hand-crafted wooden louvers and a cast-iron cross, details that can no longer be duplicated. However, the project team made every effort to replicate the original design as closely as possible.

Palma Ceia Methodist Church

The new steeple was manufactured in Kentucky by a company that specializes in architectural steeples, cupolas, towers and other structures.

Rev. Morrisroe hopes the steeple serves as symbol of hope.

"Historically, churches would put steeples on the highest point of their buildings to honor God as being in the highest place, both in our hearts and on our buildings," he said.

"It’s an inspiration for our community and a good reminder that in a world that is full of all kinds of storms, there’s hope, and restoration is possible," he added.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.