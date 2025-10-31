PLANT CITY, Fla. — As funding for SNAP hangs in the balance, local food banks are mobilizing to help make sure families don't go hungry.

Raelynn Grier wears a lot of hats, including student, and most importantly, mom.

Tampa Bay-area food banks mobilize as families make sacrifices amid SNAP uncertainty

“When you are a mom trying to plan meals, you know how to survive,” said Grier.

Grier told Tampa Bay 28 she receives SNAP benefits, and like millions of Americans, faces uncertainty over the program during the government shutdown.

"It's still hard because the little money that you set to the side, that money is for your gas. That money is for the emergencies. That money is for essentials,” said Grier. “They don't have a backup."

Now, food banks are getting ready for a surge in need.

"We are expecting a 30 to 45 percent increase in the neighbors that are going to be in need with the SNAP cuts,” said the Chief Operating Officer Angelica Lombrana, at United Food Bank and Services of Plant City.

Lombrana said their phones have been ringing off the hook.

"The families that we serve that are already existing on SNAP are facing even more stress, and then we have families who are still on SNAP but have not had to reach out to us for assistance that are now trying to see how they can receive help,” she said.

Lombrana said they serve 18 zip codes stretching from Plant City to Wimauma, what she calls a safe haven for over 15,000 families every month.

“The relief bags that we’re building are going to be set to hopefully provide between 15 to 25 meals, depending on the size of the family, and so we hope that can take some burden off the families,” said Lombrana. “Whether we’re doing more drive thru distributions like this or opening different hours, we’re set to finalize the plan at the start of next week, the first of November.”

Tampa Bay 28 asked Grier how she'll manage in the meantime.

"I've already kind of spoken to my kids. Even family and things that you have planned to go to, you bring your dish. That's not going to happen. I need my dish. I need the dish to stay in my house,” said Grier. “So there's not really going to be a holiday for us."

Neighbors said they are finding ways to sacrifice where they can to provide for their families and get by.

"If you see something, and you feel like you can help, help them because they probably need it,” said Grier.

Staff at United Food Bank said every dollar and bag of food makes a big difference. The food bank said a donor pledged to match donations up to $10,000, while the organization aims to raise $50,000.

The food bank said people can help with monetary donations through the matching donor link or with food donations, including rice, pasta, soups, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Donations can be dropped off at 702 E. Alsobrook Street, Plant City, FL 33563, Monday through Thursday, 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff said collection bins are available behind the food bank for an easy drop-off.



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

