Tampa leaders explore safety measures after deadly Ybor City crash kills 4 people

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are responding to community calls for safer streets in Ybor City following a deadly crash that killed four people and injured several others over the weekend.

A driver slammed his car into Bradley's on 7th, a popular gathering place for the LGBTQ community, during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

The tragic incident has sparked renewed discussions about pedestrian safety in the historic district.

"I think something has to change to where we can't have people who are just out trying to have a good time and have their life at risk," said Marcus Demaiolo, a Ybor resident.

City leaders said they are taking the community's concerns seriously and exploring multiple safety options.

"Making its pedestrians safe is a high priority for us," said Naya Young, Tampa City Council member.

Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin clarified that the crash was not a targeted attack against the LGBTQ community, but acknowledged its impact on the community.

"It was not a targeted attack against the LGBT community, but what it did is once again shook the LGBT community because this was a safe space for them to gather with their friends and and and their family and their loved ones," Clendenin said.

Mayor Jane Castor, who has over 30 years of experience as a police officer in Tampa, expressed the difficulty of preventing such tragedies.

"Even with 31 years as a police officer, it's still difficult to grasp how one individual's bad decision can impact so many individuals' lives," Castor said.

The mayor acknowledged the limitations of public safety measures.

"Unfortunately, we will never be able to completely safeguard our residents, our visitors from the bad decisions that people make," Castor said.

During COVID-19, the city temporarily closed 7th Avenue for outside seating, but Castor said data shows keeping the street open is actually safer.

"All of the data tells us that it's safer to have 7th Avenue open because it prevents the congregations of individuals that are coming with [bad] intent to patronize the establishments, the restaurants, or other entertainment venues," Castor said.

Tampa Police has already added more personnel and explored technological advancements, including facial recognition, license plate readers, and drone deployments. The city is also considering street barricades, though no concrete plans have been finalized.

"Everything will be on the table. Just because we've done something one way in the past doesn't mean we can't pivot," Clendenin said.

City leaders said safety discussions will remain ongoing as they explore all available measures to protect residents and visitors in Ybor City.



