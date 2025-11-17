USF St. Pete students prepare puppies for life of service

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s hard to talk about the service dog community without talking about the veteran community. They often go hand in paw. There is a group of USF St. Pete students who are giving their time, energy and love to make sure our future service dogs are ready for our vets in need when the time comes.

From the classroom to the library to the dorms, wherever the students go, the dogs come with them; it’s all part of being in the USF St. Pete Puppy Love Club.

“When I was looking at schools, I saw this was an opportunity and I was like having a dog on campus and in class, ‘I’m in,’” said Puppy Love Club President Irena Mesa.

“I’ve had dogs my entire life, so when I came here, I signed up, I got approved, and then I got my first service dog in training,” said Grace Chiarenzelli.

Puppy Love members, Irena and Grace, found out it takes a campus to raise a service dog.

“It’s very nice when you have an exam coming up, a big project you’ve got to do, and it’s just like hand off the dog and then you have a day to yourself,” said Irena.

These dogs will eventually be certified by the non-profit organization Dogs Inc., but they won’t be ready until they're 16 months old. So, it’s important to get them off on the right track.

“She does still have this puppy mentality but it’s really satisfying to see her kind of come into her own, when we go into classrooms, she is very quick to settle,” said Grace.

The Puppy Love Club has even created trading cards.

“We have the date of birth, where they were born, the raiser's name, and then their specialty, so I think like one of them is drooling,” said Irena.

These students say the most challenging part of raising a service dog is having to give it up, but it’s also the most rewarding.

“You know, seeing people who get these dogs and how much it changes their life, it makes me understand why I do it,” said Irena.

One of those recent recipients of a service dog is Army Veteran Rachel Hughs. She was matched with Byner.

“Byner has done what no psychiatrist or psychologist or anyone could do,” said Hughs. “Byner has helped me to stay in the now, to be present, I say Byner is my dog, but actually I am Byner’s person,”

Rachel is so appreciative of the students at the Puppy Love Club she wanted to personally stop by campus to say thanks.

“How can you say thank you enough to somebody that is actually doing something to save lives and that’s exactly what they are doing, saving veterans lives,” said Hughs.

Grace hopes their story inspires other college campuses across the country to start their own Puppy Love Clubs.

“It’s honestly one of the most fulfilling things that I’ve done on this campus, it’s a great opportunity, I would say go for it,” said Grace.



