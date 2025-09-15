Victim identified in fatal shooting outside Ybor City lounge: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has identified the victim in a shooting outside a Ybor sports bar on Saturday.

Gabriel Thompkins, 30, has been identified as the victim who was fatally shot outside of Flexx Sports Bar & Ultra Lounge early Saturday morning.

Thompkins was shot outside the lounge after a fight between two groups of people, authorities said.

TPD stated that they continue to speak with witnesses and are following up on leads.

According to the TPD report, just after 2:15 a.m., an argument broke out between two groups of people who did not know each other outside on East 7th Avenue.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old male was removed from the lounge for disorderly conduct. He left but returned with a gun, the report stated.

While approaching the lounge again, the armed male got into an argument with Thompkins, which led to the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A second man was injured during the fight and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were across the street when the shots were fired, police officials said. They immediately began to render aid and took the shooter into custody.

“Split-second decisions can have lifelong consequences, and in this case, a disagreement ended with the tragic loss of life in our community,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “This shooting happened with officers in plain view. This reckless behavior is not acceptable within our community.”

More information will be released when available, officials said.