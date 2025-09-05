Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Viral bagel shop 'Pop Up Bagels' opens its doors in Tampa

The bagel has gone viral on social media. People in Tampa waited overnight for the grand opening.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY. FLA — A bagel shop that built a big following on social media is bringing its viral flavor to the Tampa Bay area. Pop Up Bagels is known for its “grip, rip, and dip” method. They are opening the doors in Tampa with a grand opening on Friday at 9 a.m.

The shop, located at 4528 W Kennedy Blvd, specializes in freshly baked bagels served with a rotating selection of house-made schmears. The company has a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram, where videos of the bagels being torn apart and dunked into the spreads have gone viral.

WATCH full report by Keely McCormick

It began as an experiment by founder Adam Goldberg, but quickly turned into a booming business.

Goldberg said Tampa is a great place to expand to.

“I’ve been to Tampa a lot, and when we started our expansion, I knew this was going to be a market we wanted to be a part of,” Goldberg said.

When he is not baking bagels, he works in flood mitigation. In fact, he was in Tampa during the last hurricane season, helping install the AquaFence system around Tampa General Hospital.

To celebrate the grand opening, Pop Up Bagels is collaborating with local health food hotspot, Greenlane. Together, they created a limited time schemer with Greenland’s signature dressing.

Kal Gullapalli, the franchisee for the Tampa shop, said that collab is one example of how the brand plans to engage with the community.

“When we first tried it in Manhattan, we were like we have to bring it to Florida, and we know Floridians will love it," Gullapalli said.

The grand opening is on Friday at 9 a.m.


