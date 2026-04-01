Yankees support Rays plan to move ballpark to Hillsborough College site

TAMPA, Fla. — The New York Yankees have set aside the division rivalry and have come out in support of the Tampa Bay Rays' new ballpark plans.

The New York Yankees said they support the proposed Tampa Bay Rays ballpark project proposed to be constructed adjacent to the Yankees' spring training and Triple-A facilities.

The New York Yankees said in a statement, “While the Yankees compete with the Tampa Bay Rays on the field, we are partners here in Tampa Bay.”

Read full statement



Statement From New York Yankees by Tampa Bay 28

Obviously, the Rays responded favorably to the Yankees' support and posted on social media, "The Yankees support underscores the importance of strategic collaboration and long-term investment to deliver a first-class fan experience and ensure the enduring success of professional sports in Tampa Bay."

A show of support for the new Rays ballpark. pic.twitter.com/CyyxhIzhJe — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 1, 2026

While the Yankees showed support for the plan, they also discussed continued funding commitments to other sports and Steinbrenner Field. The Yankees said in the statement, "We also trust that our municipal partners will retain previously earmarked funds for Tampa’s other professional sports venues and continue to consider their needs in the decades to come."

On Feb. 24, the Florida Cabinet unanimously approved a land deal aimed at clearing the way for a potential new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and major redevelopment project in Tampa, with lawmakers also weighing tens of millions of dollars to help make it happen.

The Rays have committed to covering 50% of the cost of a new stadium planned for the Hillsborough Community College campus on Dale Mabry.

The source of the remaining funding, potentially more than $1 billion, remains unresolved.