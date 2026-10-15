Mother of 4 finds hope and stability at Metropolitan Ministries in Pasco County

HOLIDAY, FL (WFTS) — Metropolitan Ministries is marking the first anniversary of its expanded West Pasco County campus, where more than 100 families have participated in a residential program designed to help people experiencing homelessness achieve long-term stability.

The Holiday campus provides temporary housing and support services, including food assistance, counseling, job training and after-school care for children.

Among those who have received assistance is Tiffany Colon-Gascot, a mother of four who says she struggled financially after leaving an abusive marriage.

“I was in a very dark place for years,” she said.

Colon-Gascot says she and her children spent three months living in a van before finding help through Metropolitan Ministries.

“They’ve given me hope, light,” she said.

Through the organization's residential program, Colon-Gascot and her children were provided a place to live while she worked toward becoming financially independent.

She says the campus's after-school program has been particularly helpful because it allows her to concentrate on her job while her children are cared for.

“They lift up all the stress that I have on me as a single mom," she said. "They have the after-school; I don’t have to worry about them so I can just focus on my job.”

Ryan Pratt, executive director of Metropolitan Ministries, says the organization has seen positive long-term outcomes among people who participate in its programs for at least a year.

“What really blows me away is anyone that’s in our program for 12 months or longer, 95% never go back to that homeless state once they are with us,” Pratt said.

For Colon-Gascot, the assistance has allowed her to continue working while providing a more stable living environment for her children.

She says her family is now looking forward to celebrating the holidays together.

Colon-Gascot also hopes her experience will encourage other people facing homelessness or difficult living situations to seek assistance.

“There is a place to go," she said, "and it’s here at Metropolitan Ministries.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.