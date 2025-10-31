Blue Jays World Series run has Dunedin buzzing with excitement

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Halloween could include an extra treat for people in Dunedin cheering for the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Blue Jays have held their spring training home in Dunedin for nearly 50 years, first arriving in 1977. Since then, the small Pinellas County city has embraced the team as its own, building deep ties through community events, youth programs, and annual spring training games at TD Ballpark.

Janette Donoghue grew up in Dunedin loving the Blue Jays, influenced by the fact her grandfather helped bring the team to town.

“So I was born and raised a Blue Jays fan,” Donoghue said. “The only time I could ever skip school was in spring training. My dad let us skip school and go to games.”

People all over Dunedin have been supporting their adopted team during this World Series run and showing up at TD Ballpark for community watch parties.

Mayor Moe Freaney even made a hype video urging fans to fill the ballpark.

“The Blue Jays are part of the fabric of us,” she said. “They are family to us.”

Freaney and City Commissioner Steve Sandbergen paid their own way to represent Dunedin in Toronto for the first two games of the World Series.

“These guys are home grown,” Sandbergen said. “They are the same ones who walk these streets right here. They’ve hit the big time. They are playing for the World Series. They are going to be world champions in the next few hours.”

City leaders say the team supports about 150 jobs in Dunedin and generates millions of dollars in economic impact each year.

And while this may be Florida and considered Tampa Bay Rays territory, longtime resident Tim Young said it is easy to understand why locals are rooting for the Blue Jays.

“That’s how a lot of us here have grown up,” Young said. “We just have embraced the Blue Jays and that’s because they are just right down the street. We know the players, we know the management. We know the ownership.”

The World Series watch party at TD Ballpark is free and open to the public. Gates open at 7 p.m. Friday.



