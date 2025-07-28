Charges filed against Jeff Knight for Clearwater fatal ferry crash in April: FWC

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) said 62-year-old Jeff Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death. The crash in April left one dead and 10 injured.

FWC filed the charges in conjunction with the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office on Monday.

Forty-five people were reportedly on board the ferry, and Jose Castro died that night.

Attorney Peter L. Travis released the following statement on behalf of the family of Jose Castro:

"We have been informed that felony criminal charges are pending against Jeffry Knight, the operator of the vessel that tragically struck the Clearwater Ferry, on April 27, 2025, resulting in the death of Jose Castro.



This is a deeply painful time for our family who continue to grieve an unimaginable loss. While no legal proceeding can undo the heartbreak we’ve suffered, today’s charges represent a step toward accountability and justice.



The Castro family appreciates the work of the investigators and prosecutors who have treated Jose’s death with the significance it deserves. More than anything, our family hopes this case will act as a deterrent to anyone considering reckless action on our waterways.



This is the only comment Jose Castro’s family has at this time as we continue to fight for justice for Jose in every way available to us under the law." Peter L. Tragos Statement on Behalf of the Family of Jose Castro

Knight owned several businesses in downtown St. Petersburg, including Jannus Live. Knight stepped down from his position with Jannus Live days after the crash.

The ABC Action News I-Team found Knight was involved in a boat crash in 2019 in the same boat that crashed into the Clearwater Ferry.

MORE: Same captain and same boat in Clearwater ferry crash involved in 2019 boat crash

On April 27, Knight's boat crashed into a Clearwater ferry, which was carrying 45 people, near the Memorial Causeway bridge. Six of those injured were listed as trauma alerts. Two of the trauma alerts were flown to Baycare Health with various minor injuries.

A FWC warrant said Knight told a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy that he left the scene because his boat was taking on water and there was an infant on board. But after further investigation, FWC found the contrary to be true - the boat did not appear to be taking on water and was not "listing" (tilting to one side due to flooding or weight being distributed unevenly).

Passengers on Knight's boat also claimed that he told them to hang up when they tried calling 911.

FWC stated they analyzed surveillance video, physical evidence, and interviewed witnesses to file charges against Knight.

Knight was being held at the Pinellas County Jail, per records. He was released on a $40,000 bond.

ABC Action News has reached out to Knight's attorney, and we have not heard back as of this report.