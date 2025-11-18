Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg celebrates 10 years by giving back

ST. PETE, Fla. — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg. The non-profit organization thought, no better way to celebrate than to give back.

The Kind Mouse was one of 60 non-profit organizations across Pinellas County to be surprised by the foundation with a $2,500 Care Grant just in time for Thanksgiving.

“We are celebrating 10 years of impact, and as we kept thinking about it, we can’t do this work without you all,” said Blanca Catalina Garcia with the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, during her visit to The Kind Mouse.

It’s been a month of hugs, tears, and surprise visits for Garcia and the foundation.

“Recognizing the important work of our community partners, of our non-profit funded partners, who really are the ones who do the work in the community, and so we created the Care Grant as a gesture of appreciation,” said Garcia.

Gina Wilkins, Founder and CEO of The Kind Mouse, says receiving an unexpected $2,500 grant, especially during the holidays, is something to be thankful for.

“People are really struggling, even hard-working people, working two or three jobs, they are still coming to us and our phones are ringing asking for assistance, it’s bad,” said Wilkins. “We are filling about 2,500 tummies here in Pinellas County and about 500 in Manatee County every single week.”

“We are hoping these grants are really for the team to do whatever they need to do to feel supported, to feel loved, to feel joy,” said Garcia.

While it’s the non-profits who are receiving the grants, it’s the people who depend on them who will ultimately feel the benefits, like Theresa, who is picking up a Thanksgiving turkey for her family.

“It’s been rough, it’s been difficult, but we are doing our best to get by, and people like Kind Mouse have been fantastic in helping out,” said Theresa. “I’m very appreciative of everything, thank you.”

Wilkins says, no one starts or joins a non-profit for recognition, but it’s nice to be reminded that what you’re doing really matters.

“Every once in a while, you will get a ‘thank you’ or ‘good job’ and it’s like thank you so much, it really is great, it’s not a job, it’s what we do and we absolutely love it,” said Wilkins.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.