PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A major construction project is underway close to downtown Dunedin. Long term, residents and business owners said the project is worth it, but for now, it’s causing some issues.

Kara Narciso owns a shop in Dunedin that sells items from Portugal and Spain.

Major road project to improve safety underway in Dunedin

“We’ve got wine and food and cheese and all kinds of things," said Narciso.

She travels to Portugal regularly and has always admired its roadways.

“It’s all roundabouts there so it really does work," she said.

That’s why she’s excited about a new construction project near downtown Dunedin.

“I hope it’s a positive change," she said.

Skinner Boulevard was originally four lanes, undivided. Once the project is completed, it will be two lanes with a center turn lane. Crews are also adding two roundabouts.

A big reason for the project is safety for pedestrians and bicyclists as the Pinellas Trail intersects the road.

“The people driving on the road will go closer to what the speed limit is," said Kyle Simpson, with Forward Pinellas.

"There's a lot of problems with safety, especially with the introduction of e-bikes, so I think these roundabouts are really going to slow traffic down," said Zach Feinstein, who owns a bar called Sonder.

Another reason for the project is to expand the business district and increase foot traffic to local shops.

“We are adding on street parking to help support commerce of the local businesses," said Simpson.

In the meantime, the construction is creating a big issue for small business owners.

“People just turn around and go right back, they’re not coming down this street at all because of the signs saying it’s closed…so it really has impacted us a lot," said Narciso.

“It definitely has hurt revenue for sure, with any construction project, but the city has been amazing at doing it quickly," said Feinstein.

Feinstein said that while businesses may be struggling temporarily, he believes the project will be beneficial once it is completed.

“I do think it will be worth it in the long run…and it’s the long game. This is step one, and then they are going to do more development down here, bring more shops and hotels, who knows? I think in the long term it’s going to be really good for everybody," he said.

Local leaders said the project is scheduled to be completed in early 2026.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.