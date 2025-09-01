PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People from all over the Tampa Bay Area came together to make their voices heard and fight for the state to stop removing artwork on roadways.

People protested using chalk along Central Avenue in St. Pete on Monday.

"I have always loved that it’s been a welcoming place for everybody no matter what and I just wanted to say that way so that’s why I came out today," said Amanda Dinaro, a resident.

WATCH: People in St. Pete protest street mural-removal with chalk

For kids, like Amanda Dinaro’s daughter Abbey, chalk is just a fun activity.

But for Amanda and many others in St. Pete, it has a new meaning

"That St. Pete is a welcoming place for everybody. That’s my number one message for sure," said Dinaro.

People from all over the Tampa Bay Area came together along Central Avenue in Downtown St. Pete with chalk and a plan for their artwork.

"I’m doing the pride flag because the Pride flag is where it all starts," said Todd Richardson.

It’s all in an effort to protest peacefully.

The Florida Department of Transportation is directing cities statewide to remove street murals that are considered political or ideological.

State leaders and politicians said the art could be distracting to drivers.

The Pulse Night Club shooting mural in Orlando was recently removed, as well as the "Black Lives Matter" mural in St. Pete.

"It’s really frustrating because it was just a couple of years ago that FDOT was supporting road art in places like Orlando," said Floyd.

Floyd said he received a letter from the state, saying that if the murals are not removed, the city would be fined.

He said the city must follow state law, but residents are resilient.

"We’re going to continue to put forward who we are and we’re gonna be loud and proud about it," said Floyd.

Many people along Central Avenue said the state is focusing on the wrong issues.

"I just think there’s a lot more important things to do than take away rainbows on the sidewalk whether it comes to like infrastructure, flooding…I mean, there’s just so many more important things to focus on then trying to erase love from the picture," said Dinaro.

"Tourism is our number one industry, and it should be that everyone should feel welcome here, and that should be our message that we’re an art community or a beach community, and we’re a community filled with love and people who love love," said Richardson.

People of all ages continued to put chalk on the pavement on Labor Day, with one purpose.

"I’m drawing rainbows and words like love matters and love and all of that," said Spencer Gyson.

City leaders said they plan to have an open mind and will look into putting murals in other locations, such as parks and other areas beyond roadways.

