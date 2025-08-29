Pinellas County artist works to keep murals alive amid FDOT street murals controversy

PINELLAS, Fla. — A local artist is using her own free time to keep murals alive in the Tampa Bay Area.

This comes after the state recently began requesting that cities remove street murals due to safety concerns.

With each stroke of paint, Michelle Sasha, feels a sense of pride.

"My gut just was in knots with excitement like it was just the kind of thing that when you feel it in your gut, you gotta do it. That was it," said Michelle Sasha, a local artist.

She dedicates her free time to painting Pride flags and signs for marginalized groups on private properties.

"Whether it be driveways, your garage or garage door, trim on your patio, your steps on the front of your home, whatever it is applicable to the home and the resident, it’s just a way to emote love through that act," said Sasha.

It’s an effort she began earlier this week after the Florida Department of Transportation began directing cities statewide to remove street murals that are considered political or ideological.

One of the most recent instances, the removal of the Pulse Night Club shooting mural in Orlando.

"The first thing that really made me think that I wanted to do something about it was when I saw that they covered up the Pulse Nightclub crosswalk and then I started seeing people painted over it every day," said Sasha.

Murals in St. Pete, like the Pride and Black Lives Matter murals, are at risk of being removed, so instead, per a homeowner's request, she’s putting paint down on the pavement for free!

"What matters more to me than anything is to show the community and these marginalized community specifically that people are paying attention, that people do love you, people do care," said Sasha.

Tampa Bay 28 spent the morning with Sasha at one of the project's very first homes.

"It’s just such a beautiful thing that she’s doing giving back to the community which ever way we can," said Rameez Chaudhri, a homeowner.

Chaudhri contacted Sasha after hearing about her new initiative and requested a Pride flag to be painted on his driveway.

"We are going through so much as a society and it is just a small token of love from my side to let people know that you’re welcome here," said Chaudhri.

Since Sasha announced free murals, she’s had over 60 people sign up in Pinellas County. To tackle it all, she has help from other local artists volunteering their time.

“So excited to be able to put paint down and create something that’s something more meaningful than just creating something beautiful," said Jazzy Erickson, an artist.

Sasha said that even if murals are removed from Florida streets, inclusivity can persist in other ways.

The vast majority can’t do much about it. We’re just kind of helpless to what goes on. I actually have something I can do," said Sasha.

Michelle is currently focusing on painting in Pinellas County, but plans to eventually expand into Hillsborough and Pasco Counties.