Prostate cancer survivor uses golf to raise awareness for men's health

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — When Bob Evans stops you on the golf course, first he’s going to ask how you’re hitting them, and then he’ll ask if you’ve been checked for prostate cancer.

“There are a lot of people who aren’t aware that one out of eight men will get prostate cancer, same as one out of eight women will get breast cancer,” said Evans.

Bob knows these stats all too well, he was diagnosed in 2009. He says if not for early detection, he doesn't think he'd be alive today.

“It’s pretty devastating, and I had a choice, I could either crawl in a corner and say, ‘woe is me,’ or I could get after it, and I chose to get after it,” said Evans.

During his battle with cancer, Bob became familiar with Movember, one of the world’s leading non-profit organizations when it comes to men’s health.

“They focus on prostate cancer, men’s mental health, which kind of go hand in hand when you get that diagnosis you have cancer,” said Evans.

Since his diagnosis, Bob has raised more than $130,000 for the charity.

“Sometimes I think I’ve been put on this earth to get prostate cancer so I can raise awareness,” said Evans.

He uses his position at Lansbrook Golf Club to spread the word about early detection.

“It’s not something that men regularly talk about, but I open that door and make it free for men to share,” said Evans. “Being able to kind of joke back and forth but then also mix in some of the serious topics about cancer and men’s mental health.”

November has become Movember’s most prominent month, from fundraisers to mustaches, or as Bob calls them, ‘Moes.’

“People would go, ‘hey what’s with the Moe,’ and I would say, ‘I’m glad you asked I’m raising awareness for our men’s health,’ so it’s a conversation starter,” said Evans.

On Friday, Nov. 7, Bob is holding his biggest fundraiser of the year, The Big Swing for Men’s Health, at Lansbrook Golf Club starting at 8 a.m.

“Come on and sign up and let’s have some fun and raise awareness, it all goes for a great cause, I’m living proof that Movember and their efforts have paid off,” said Evans.



