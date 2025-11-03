Residents react to newly approved development project on St. Pete Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A new development project on St. Pete Beach has the community torn.

Some people are in favor of the multi-use project that includes condos, while others said the area doesn't need more construction.

When it comes to development on St. Pete Beach, residents are divided.

"It's just very relaxing and you don't have to look at the concrete skyscrapers," said Linda Janssen.

"It's a lot that has been vacant for a long time…and I think it's a great opportunity for old residents too," said Ana Pierna-Vieja, who lives on St. Pete Beach.

The City of St. Pete Beach just approved a mixed-use development project at the end of Corey Avenue.

It would include two eight-story buildings filled with condos, and roughly 10,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and public space.

WFTS

Linda Janssen has lived on St. Pete Beach since 1998, and she's stayed there for one main reason.

"I love that it's a small quaint little town…it just reminds me of beaches as they were when I was a kid," said Janssen.

Janssen said over the years, the place she loves has changed.

"The small cottages that would be right on the beach are being overtaken by the larger multi-residential condos and it's sad," said Janssen.

She wishes the property could be used for something other than condos.

"I understand it's good for the tax base, but I hate that it's changing the quaintness of St. Pete Beach," said Janssen.

On the other hand, Ana Pierna-Vieja, thinks the development plans will be beneficial.

"It will give it a more complex community, extending the area, interacting more, more sense of community," said Pierna-Vieja.

She doesn't think the condos are tall enough to take away the charm of the area.

"It's a nice addition, I think…not invading the area," said Pierna-Vieja.

She said after St. Pete Beach was devastated by last year's storms, development will help make the area a destination for people.

"People to get together again, I think it's been a tough year for everybody," said Pierna-Vieja.

A construction date is expected to be set in the coming months.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.