St. Pete police make arrest in case of young father shot, killed with baby in back seat

ST. PETE., Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said an arrest has been made in the killing of 21-year-old Tyrone Howard, who was shot while his 18-month-old daughter was in the backseat.

Howard's family continuously advocated for justice, and on Sept. 15, police arrested 20-year-old Jamal Black in relation to the shooting.

According to the arrest affidavit, Howard and Black had arranged a meet-up on Sept. 7 so Howard could sell Black marijuana.

Howard, the victim, confirmed via text message that he was one minute away from Black's house at 2:01 p.m., per the affidavit. Police said shortly after 2 p.m., Howard's car crashed because he had been shot. Howard’s vehicle crashed into a parked car at Robco Transmission & Auto on 3101 Emerson Ave. S., according to SPPD.

First responders determined Howard had been shot before the crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. His 18-month-old daughter was found alive in the backseat and unharmed.

SSPD said Black was charged with murder in the second degree and four counts of violation of felony probation.

This is an ongoing investigation.