St. Pete Pride pushes to fundraise $289,000 to cover Pride events

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — St. Pete Pride is asking the community for help after seeing a sharp decline in sponsors over the last couple of years.

"It's a loud energy, it's fun, everyone's excited, everyone is dressed to their best, it's cool to see all the outfits, everyone is getting along," Carli Lewis, who works at The Dog Bar on Central Avenue in St. Pete, said.

Watch full report from Casey Albritton

St. Pete Pride races to close $289K funding gap

Lewis said she loves St. Pete Pride.

"There's a sense of community amongst people who are in visiting as well as people who work and live in the community," said Lewis.

But some of the normal St. Pete Pride events that happen every June are at risk.

"It's disheartening to see that the funding issue is going to be an issue thats not going to allow people to have that time of the year where they can let loose," said Lewis.

"This year it has been challenging for us to get sponsorship, to get individual donors to step up to the plate," said Trent Brock.

Trent Brock is the President of St. Pete Pride and said corporate sponsorships have declined.

"We believe it's due to a lot of stuff going on politically in the country," said Brock.

The organization has also seen a drop in individual donations.

"People are paying more for gas right now, interest rates are at an all-time high right now, so it's hard for people to step up and donate $5, $10, $20," said Brock.

Now the organization is left scrambling to fundraise $289,000 by Nov. 30 to pay for the Pride events from this year.

If that goal isn't reached, St. Pete Pride will have to make some changes.

"We will have to re-examine our organization and how we move forward," said Brock.

Brock said he plans to make sure pride continues even if events look different.

"We are going to keep it going; it's important to this community," Brock said.

Audrey Dingeman with the Grand Central District Association said local businesses will be doing what they can to support.

"We need to keep pride in the community, thats what makes St. Pete one of the best places in June," Dingeman said.

Lewis hopes to see her favorite celebration return to St. Pete next year.

"I would love for it to not be a thought, that funding and the money just flows, and everyone can support love is love," Lewis said.