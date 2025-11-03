Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect arrested after dispute escalates to fatal shooting at St. Pete home: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it has arrested a suspect for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jerome Smith.

St. Pete detectives said a neighbor contacted police shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 after finding the 44-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound at his home in the 800 block of 21st Avenue South.

Police said Smith was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries three days later, on Nov. 2.

Police arrested 47-year-old Corey Deron Battle on Nov. 2 and charged him with second-degree murder. Detectives said their investigation determined that Battle and Smith had a dispute at Smith’s home, which escalated to a shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

