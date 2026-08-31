'Every little bit helps': In Polk County, Dolly’s books need a boost

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFTS) — Dolly Parton is gone, but the mission she started to put books in children’s hands is still going strong. Her Imagination Library sends children a free, age-appropriate book every month until they turn five.

In Polk County, though, some children are waiting for those books.

In Polk County, Dolly’s books need a boost

United Way of Central Florida, which runs the program locally, has paused new registrations because it needs more funding. About 1,500 children are currently receiving books, but more families are on a waiting list.

The program has served children in Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties for 20 years. Last year, United Way said it sent more than 29,000 books to more than 2,500 children.

WFTS Books at the United Way of Central Florida

Why the books matter

United Way says only two out of ten low-income children in Polk County enter kindergarten ready to read.

Gretchen Ceranic, United Way of Central Florida’s Chief Impact Officer, says books can help children build the literacy skills and love of reading they need before starting school.

“It’s a very real thing. We know, especially in some of our remote areas of Polk, Hardee, and Highlands Counties, families may not have transportation to get to a library, and if parents are working multiple jobs, they don’t have access to the libraries, or they don’t have financial means to purchase books,” she said. “Putting books in the hands of kids provides that additional support, those literacy skills, and that foundation of reading and loving books that kids need to start school ready.”

Why is the program on pause?

The books are free to families, but United Way relies on community sponsors to pay for the their delivery.

It costs about $30 a year to sponsor one child. A $3,000 sponsorship can provide a book every month for 100 children for a year.

“Every little bit helps," Ceranic said.

United Way says it has lost some sponsors and needs more support to bring children off the waiting list.

Other ways to carry on Dolly’s literacy legacy

The Imagination Library isn't the only United Way program looking for help to increase literacy across the community.

The Children’s Resource Center at Bonnet Springs Park offers free developmental classes, screenings, and other programs for young children and their families.

But those programs also need financial support.

WFTS United Way of Central Florida Children's Resource Center in Lakeland.

United Way’s Reading Pals program pairs adult volunteers with kindergarten students who need extra help with reading. The organization is looking for more volunteers for the 2026-27 school year.

Volunteers do not need teaching experience and commit about an hour a week.

How you can help

A $30 donation can sponsor a child through the Imagination Library for a year.

Businesses and organizations can also sponsor the program, while volunteers can sign up for Reading Pals.

Donations to the Children’s Resource Center help support its free programs for local families.

For Imagination Library sponsorship information, United Way lists Amber Qureshi at 863-648-1500, ext. 228.

Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Parton is donating $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the organization announced on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The new gift is one of several Parton has made to the center over the years, including a $1 million gift in April 2020 for COVID vaccine research. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

“In the wake of her passing, we can all be a little bit like Dolly and pick up her torch and continue to make a difference in our community," Ceranic said. “Children are our future, and by providing support, love, encouragement to a child ... you are making a lifelong difference, and you are telling a child that they matter.”

To learn more about donating, sponsoring a child or volunteering, visit United Way of Central Florida .



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.