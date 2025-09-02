Lake Winterset safety ordinance approved after lake fight in August: Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Commissioners approved two ordinances aimed at improving safety after an August fight in Lake Winterset led to eight people being arrested.

At Tuesday's meeting, commissioners approved an ordinance to establish Vessel Exclusion Zones and Designated Swim Areas on Lake Winterset in Winter Haven and Lakes Clinch and Ariana in Auburndale.

They also approved an updated noise ordinance to regulate loud music and it allows Polk County Sheriff's deputies to arrest violators, Polk County said.

In August, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said it arrested eight suspects involved in a violent fight on Lake Winterset.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the area where the fight happened had multiple no-trespassing signs on it and said they are called to the area every weekend for various violations that include defecation on property and noise complaints.

Both ordinances are expected to take effect within 10 days, according to Polk County.