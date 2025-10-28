Lakeland med spa offers free tattoo removal to help military recruits and officers start fresh

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County med spa is helping military recruits and officers get a clean slate by erasing tattoos that stand in the way of their careers.

At Bella Viságe Medical Spa in downtown Lakeland, tattoo removal isn’t about aesthetics; it’s about second chances.

The med spa began offering the service in 2019. Owner and nurse practitioner, Jeanna Parker, said her mission changed after meeting a veteran with a shotgun sight tattooed on his cheek.

“I offered him free tattoo removal to give him a second chance, and it really started me thinking that I could donate my time and my laser and my expertise, to help people that need a second chance. And who better than our military recruits that need to have tattoos removed,” said Parker.

Since then, Bella Viságe has partnered with recruiters across Central Florida, helping one thousand future service members and officers remove tattoos from their neck, face and hands.

“We’ve got wonderful young men and women that work with us that otherwise would not have been able to work with us. It’s not because their tattoo was ‘inappropriate.' It was just in a location that they couldn’t cover it up with sleeves. They’ve helped us recruit and employee a lot of wonderful young men and women,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Tattoo removal can cost several hundred dollars per session, but at Bella Viságe, recruits don’t have to pay a dime, as long as they stay committed to their enlistment goals.

Franklin Rivera, an Army hopeful, just underwent his 13th session to get his neck tattoo removed.

“I’m 30 now and I'm trying to better myself. I realize this is the way to go, and hopefully this will be my step forward to my new life,” Rivera said.

Giving people a fresh start, one tattoo removal at a time.

"For these military recruits and law-enforcement officers, this is a step for them to get to a place in life that they desire to go, and if I can help them do that, sign me up,” Parker said.

Bella Viságe has recently upgraded its laser, which is even better at removing color, allowing it to help more people.



