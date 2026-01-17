BRADENTON, Fla. — The man accused of a deadly shooting at a Bradenton medical lab on Thursday is being held without bond.

Keith Roberts Jr. is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

WATCH: Bradenton man held without bond for murder of ex-girlfriend at medical lab, police say

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said Roberts fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Myshaela Burnham, and then turned his gun on an employee who witnessed the killing.

The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Fourth Avenue Circle East.

Susan Weinkauff, who works nearby, said around lunchtime, the sound of police sirens filled the street.

“I pulled over because I saw several lights and sirens and an ambulance,” Weinkauff said.

Investigators said Burnham and Roberts had been in a relationship that ended several months ago, and the suspect was not happy with the breakup.

“No one at work would have expected that to happen, and maybe she hadn't even shared at work what was going on in her personal life. So, it’s a very sad situation all the way around,” Weinkauff said.

Police said a shotgun and a handgun were used, and both were recovered when Roberts was stopped about 20 minutes later in Palmetto.

Police also confirmed Roberts was previously employed as a security guard at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released the name of the second victim. They said she remains hospitalized but is listed in stable condition. Family members of one of the victims were in court for Robert's first appearance Friday.

Roberts next court hearing is Jan. 23.



