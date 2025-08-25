SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a girl is in critical condition Monday after being pulled into a drainage system.

A few words could describe the scene of a water main break just across the way from Tom McGee's Sarasota County home.

Watch full report from Mary O'Connell

Girl in critical condition after being pulled into Sarasota County drainage system

“I could see it was spewing out over there by the bus stop, and it basically looked like a waterfall,” said McGee. “It was water just rushing down the street."

McGee shared a video with Tampa Bay 28 showing the flashing lights of first responders in the distance.

"We just noticed it was a huge volume of water coming down the street,” said neighbor Win Remley.

“There was enough water there that if there was a hole in the ground somewhere, somebody walking through there could easily fall in,” said McGee.

Sarasota County officials warned residents on Sunday Bahia Vista Street was closed because of a 12-inch water main break.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said a child was playing near a culvert and pulled into the drainage system due to the strong water flow. They found the child about 100 yards west after being carried through the drain.

"They started to search the area,” said Asst. Chief Tim Dorsey with the Sarasota County Fire Department. “They were able to locate the child. They started resuscitative efforts, and they transported the child to the local hospital."

The Sheriff’s Office told Tampa Bay 28 the girl is in critical condition.

"We have water in a certain area that was moving downstream to a lower gradient, which caused it to move at a greater speed than you would normally see it,” said Dorsey. “It wasn't a stagnant situation where the water was sitting there."

Sarasota County officials said crews worked through the night to fill in a portion of this street.

Now residents are hoping for the best for one of their own in their close-knit neighborhood.

"Thoughts and prayers with them constantly,” said McGee.

“Whatever they need, we're here for them, so I think they know that,” said Remley.

WFTS