Behind the Bolts: How Tampa Bay Lightning ice crew keeps the rink ready on game day

Long before the Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice, the work to get that surface ready is already underway.

During hockey season, the ice operations crew works long hours cutting and resurfacing the ice, dropping water, cleaning the boards and smoothing imperfections in the surface.

For Ali Murdock, assistant manager of ice operations, that work can stretch from early morning until well after midnight.

Game day Zamboni driver Ali Murdock took Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska out on the ice for a behind the scenes look at the work the ice crew puts in.

“How hard is it to do this?” Paluska asked.

“It’s it's not necessarily hard to do once you know what you're doing, but it is a lot of work. It's long hours. I, for example, yesterday I got here at 7am. and I didn't get home till after midnight, and now I'm back this morning. So, it is a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun too,” Murdock said.

Murdock's path to driving the Zamboni on game days started in 2015, when she was asked to join the shovel crew. And, worked her way up.

Today, she helps oversee ice operations and drives the Zamboni, preparing the surface for Lightning practices and games.

“It’s really cool. I've been a hockey player and fan my whole life, so the opportunities that I've gotten from working here is amazing and something I never really thought would happen,” Murdock said.

Murdock gave Paluska a ride around the ice at Benchmark International Arena and a crash course in what goes into operating the machine.

It requires more than simply driving around the rink.

“We steer with our left hand but then we also have controls here,” Murdock explained.

Those controls allow the operator to manage several parts of the resurfacing process at once.

“There’s two different sources of water that come out of the zam. There's the water that you see spraying out the back, but then there's water shooting out underneath the conditioner too,” Murdock said.

Murdock also controls how much ice is cut from the surface.

“This is the blade adjuster. So this determines how much snow or well, ice we're cutting,” Murdock said.

Knowing exactly how much to cut comes with experience.

“So if you go down, you cut more. If you go up, you cut less. And that's sort of by feel,” she said.

Paluska rode with Murdock while the arena was largely empty as the crew prepared for the Lightning to practice.

The experience changes dramatically on game day.

During an intermission, Murdock can find herself on the ice surrounded by thousands of Lightning fans.

"Can you describe that feeling when you're the only one out there and the energy's going crazy?” Paluska asked.

“I get chills. Like I don't really know how to describe it other than that, but it's just something that you don't a normal thing to experience. I don't think,” Murdock said. “One of my favorite things is during the playoffs, before they start the like pregame videos and stuff, and it goes like pitch black, but they have the light up stuff, and the fans get super loud. And just being out here, being one of the only people on the ice, and just like feeling it and hearing it is one of the coolest things I've ever experienced,” Murdock said.

For the players and fans, a smooth sheet of ice may simply be part of the game. For Murdock and the crew working behind the scenes, getting it there can mean hours of cold, physical work before the puck ever drops.