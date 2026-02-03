City of St. Pete announces updated watering restrictions effective Feb. 8

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of St. Pete said it is complying with the Southwest Florida Water Management District's watering restrictions that go into effect on Feb. 8.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District issued modified phase 2 restrictions that include St. Pete. The restrictions will be from Feb. 8 through July 1.

To help conserve water, the city is shifting to a temporary watering schedule of once per week for properties using potable or private well water. Reclaimed water is not restricted, but watering only once or twice a week is still recommended.

Lawn and Landscape watering rules:



Even number addresses may irrigate on Saturday between 5-9 a.m. or 7-11 p.m.

Odd number addresses and locations with no address may irrigate Sunday between 5-9 a.m. or 7-11 p.m.

Hand watering of non-lawn lanscape is allowed at any time of any day

Hand watering of lawns must follow designated watering day and times

Hand watering and micro-irrigation of plants (other than lawns) can be done on any day at any time

An automatic shutoff must be installed on any hose used at all times

St. Pete's watering schedule may differ from Pinellas County's. Residents and businesses located outside of city limits, or those who do not receive their water from the city, should verify their watering days and restrictions with their water supplier to make sure they are in compliance.