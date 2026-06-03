News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 3

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in Plant City, prompting a death investigation by deputies.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A proposed property tax cut is sparking debate across Florida. Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez went to Land O' Lakes for reaction from taxpayers.

Proposed property tax cut sparks mixed reaction from Florida taxpayers as amendment heads to November ballot

Today marks one month since four members of the same family, including two young children, were shot and killed in Plant City. And one month later, many people in this community are still asking the same questions. Who did this? And why hasn’t anyone been arrested? Tampa Bay 28’s East Hillsborough County reporter Keely McCormick has spent the last month talking with neighbors, following this investigation, and pushing for answers.

Plant City quadruple murder remains unsolved a month after killings

Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in New Port Richey on Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said Giovanni Young was last seen around 3:45 p.m. in the Headsail Drive area.

Pasco Sheriff's Office

A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after authorities say he posted an online threat to carry out a school shooting.

WFTS

The U.S. House voted Wednesday to halt U.S. military action against Iran, digging in to defy President Donald Trump over the three-month-long war.

Alex Brandon / AP

Pride Month is here, and despite political pressure, St. Pete city leaders are trying to support Pride events as much as possible. Tampa Bay 28’s Casey Albritton covered St. Pete and South Pinellas County for years, and learned how city leaders and businesses are showing support.

St. Pete City leaders support St. Pete Pride amid political tensions

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Mostly dry, breezy, and mild end to Wednesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake for Wednesday, June 3, 2026— Mostly dry, breezy, and mild end to Wednesday

Forecast: Mostly dry, breezy and mild end to Wednesday

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More of the top stories for June 3 from Tampa Bay 28: