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News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for June 3

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WFTS, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
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Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

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Proposed property tax cut sparks mixed reaction from Florida taxpayers as amendment heads to November ballot

Giovanni Young

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St. Pete City leaders support St. Pete Pride amid political tensions

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: Mostly dry, breezy, and mild end to Wednesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Ally Blake for Wednesday, June 3, 2026— Mostly dry, breezy, and mild end to Wednesday

Forecast: Mostly dry, breezy and mild end to Wednesday

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for June 3 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | June 3 7 p.m

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