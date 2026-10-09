PASCO COUNTY, FL (WFTS) — First responders and volunteer rescue teams from the Tampa Bay area are deploying to the Florida Panhandle to help with rescue efforts ahead of Hurricane Isaias, the first Atlantic storm to impact Florida.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Pasco County Fire Rescue, and volunteer organization Grey Bull Rescue are among the agencies sending teams and equipment into the danger zone to answer the call for help.

Tampa Bay first responders and volunteers deploying to the Panhandle ahead of Hurricane Isaias landfall

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is deploying a team of nine, including aviation units and dive teams.

"It wasn't too long ago that we were the ones asking for help. I think that's what we do great in Florida, is Floridians take care of Floridians," Chronister said.

The hurricane is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges. Chronister says the teams will be ready for an immediate rescue response.

"This will be an immediate rescue response. Assets like this are force multipliers. Assets like this save lives, and that's exactly what they're probably going to be doing," Chronister said.

Pasco County Fire Rescue

Pasco County Fire Chief Bryan Guynn has a team of 30 in the Panhandle training for on-the-ground search and rescue efforts.

"I think that every citizen in the state of Florida should feel comfortable knowing that across the state, teams are ready to come together united and help our neighbors, you know, no matter how far away you are in the state," Guynn said.

Grey Bull Rescue also has resources — from helicopters to ATVs and boats — ready to go if needed. Having done 811 missions and 8,761 rescues in five years, Chairman Bryan Stern says every second counts.

Grey Bull Rescue

"Wind and the projectile threat, meaning trees and, and all those things. That's not as bad as storm surge. Storm surge is what really kills people every year," Stern said.

Stern says one of the biggest challenges for the nonprofit is covering the high cost of keeping its helicopters in the air.

"We are entirely donor-funded. Helicopter gas costs money. Our burn rate for a helicopter is right around $4,500 an hour," Stern said.

These teams say they are on standby to send more help if needed as the situation remains fluid.

HURRICANE RESOURCES





Share Your Story with Annette



If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.