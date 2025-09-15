Day 5: Defense does not present a case in the trial of the murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell

TAMPA, Fla. — The defense did not present a case for any of the five suspects, moving it to closing arguments in the Suni Bell murder trial.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams said one of the defendants interrupted the state prosecutor during closing and was escorted out of the courtroom.

They immediately went into recess.

On August 22, 2021, four-year-old Suni Bell was riding in the back seat of a vehicle with two adults—her mom and uncle—when a second car drove up and someone began shooting.

Five men are standing trial, accused of shooting into a car in August 2021, killing Bell.

Suni's family 4-year-old girl killed in Tampa shooting

On Sept. 30, 2021, officials indicted and arrested Zvante Sampson, 30, Quandarious Hammond, 28, Jaylin Bedward, 22, James Denson, 24, and Andrew Thompson, 22. Four of the defendants asked for a mistrial. And Sampson did not testify on Sept. 15.

On Friday, the prosecution concluded its presentation of the case against the five suspects.

On Thursday, they focused heavily on testimony from the lead detective in the investigation.

On Wednesday, the trial focused heavily on the initial response from law enforcement after the shooting.

Suni's mother, Mary Harrison, gave an emotional testimony in court on Tuesday.

