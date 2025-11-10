Delays and cancellations continue on Monday at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. — With the government shutdown still looming, Tampa International Airport (TPA) travelers are still facing large numbers of delays and cancellations on Monday morning.

As of early this morning, airlines have already canceled nearly 1,600 flights for Monday and nearly 1,000 for Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

As of 8 a.m., there have been 43 cancellations and 81 delays at TPA, per TPA's website.

The FAA's mandatory flight reductions started at 4% on Nov. 4 and will increase to 10% by Nov. 14. They are in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time and impact all commercial airlines.

As the government shutdown enters its 41st day on Monday, the Senate has advanced a deal to end the shutdown after clearing the key 60-vote hurdle on the evening of Nov. 9.

The deal would fund the government through Jan. 30, setting up another deadline early next year and reopening the government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Tampa Bay 28 has been speaking with TPA travelers and airport officials as they attempt to navigate the cancellations.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.