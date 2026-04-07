DOJ releases photo of MacDill IED suspect who prosecutors say fled to China

TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) for the Middle District of Florida released more information on the man prosecutors said built and placed a bomb outside of MacDill Airforce Base on March 10.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Alen Zheng built and placed an improvised explosive device (IED) outside the base's visitor center. His 27-year-old sister, Ann Mary Zheng, is accused of helping him cover his tracks and flee to China.

Alen faces federal charges of attempted damage of government property by fire or explosion, unlawful making of a destructive device, and possession of an unregistered destructive device. If convicted, he could face a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in federal prison.

In court documents filed on April 3, the DOJ said agents found photographs of a form titled "Accommodation Registration Form for Person’s From Abroad" for Alen Zheng.

Department of Justice

The IED was found at the base on March 16. Ann Mary was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on March 26 on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

During a court hearing on March 31, prosecutors revealed Ann Mary used ChatGPT to help her brother escape. Officials said two days after the bomb was placed, both siblings fled to China. Ann Mary later returned to the U.S., while Alen remained in China.

The FBI said it is working to bring Alen back to the U.S., which does not have an extradition treaty with China.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.