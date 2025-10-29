Tampa Bay area residents race to rescue Americans trapped by devastating Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa tore through the Caribbean this week, leaving widespread destruction across Jamaica and claiming at least 25 lives in Haiti. Now, hundreds of Americans remain stranded in the aftermath, prompting Tampa Bay area residents to organize rescue missions and relief efforts.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez has been following this story throughout the week, speaking with Tampa locals who have loved ones in Jamaica and even residents who found themselves trapped on the island during the storm. Fortunately, everyone Gutierrez has spoken with has confirmed they're safe.

Watch full report from Annette Gutierrez

Tampa groups launch relief efforts for Americans stranded after Hurricane Melissa

"The entire Jamaica has felt the brunt of Melissa," said Desmond McKenzie, Jamaica's Minister of Local Government.

The hurricane ripped across Jamaica on Tuesday, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in recorded history, causing swollen rivers, damaged roadways, and significant infrastructure damage throughout the island.

WFTS

"Communications are down, power's down, electrical is down, roads are, the road infrastructure is severely impacted, so moving around the country and parts of it, in particular in the north, is, is definitely a real challenge, for sure," said Bryan Stern, Chairman and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue.

Grey Bull Rescue, a local rescue organization, is deploying teams to Jamaica to help evacuate hundreds of Americans stranded in Montego Bay. The organization said air support will be critical to their mission.

Grey Bull Rescue

"When you do operations, on islands, everything is twice as hard as they need to be, because you can't drive… everything has to be brought in," said Stern.

Among those stranded are Tampa locals, including a restaurant owner, David Luckain, and Polk County honeymooners who have been stuck on the island since last week.

Josephine Merritt is staying at Montego Bay resort with her husband, and on Tuesday, she spoke with Gutierrez just before the storm hit, saying, "This is probably the most scariest thing I've ever encountered in my life."

During the hurricane, water entered her third-floor balcony. After the storm passed, she discovered significant damage throughout the resort. Communication has been limited due to unstable Wi-Fi on the island, but she has confirmed she's okay.

"There's still a lot of anxiety. All of the information is still not completely out yet," said Francis Joseph from the Caribbean American National Development Organization (CANDO).

CANDO is partnering with other local groups to collect donations for hurricane relief efforts. A donation container has already been placed at Jerk Hut for people to begin contributing supplies.

Joseph says the collection drives will be open every day the restaurant is open, and they'll be looking for:

"Solar-based chargers, flashlights ... toiletries, baby products, wipes, diapers, those types of things, blankets, tarps," said Joseph.

Meanwhile, Haiti also felt Melissa's devastating impact. The Associated Press reports that 25 people died in southern Haiti after a river burst its banks and flooded the area.

For financial donations to CANDO, click here, and for financial donations to Grey Bull Rescue, click here.



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.